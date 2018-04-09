FREETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Two emus that were spotted running around in a Massachusetts town last week have been rounded up and returned to their owners.

The animal control office in Freetown says the first bird was captured after being seen in the middle of a road. The office said Friday on Facebook that drivers blocked the road to ensure the animal wouldn’t get hit.

The second emu was later captured by a Lakeville animal control officer.

The animal control office says the owners were “very happy to be reunited with their feathered friends.”

