  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:emu, Freetown, Local TV

FREETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Two emus that were spotted running around in a Massachusetts town last week have been rounded up and returned to their owners.

The animal control office in Freetown says the first bird was captured after being seen in the middle of a road. The office said Friday on Facebook that drivers blocked the road to ensure the animal wouldn’t get hit.

The second emu was later captured by a Lakeville animal control officer.

The animal control office says the owners were “very happy to be reunited with their feathered friends.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s