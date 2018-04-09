  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMLiving Biblically
    10:00 PMScorpion
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beth Lindstrom, Elizabeth Warren, Geoff Diehl, GOP Campaign, GOP Candidates, john kingston

BOSTON (AP) — The fundraising race between three Republican candidates hoping to oust Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is picking up.

On Monday, state Rep. Geoff Diehl announced he’d raised $324,000 during the first three months of the year.

diehl GOP Fundraising Race For Massachusetts US Senate Picking Up

State Rep. Geoff Diehl of Whitman. (WBZ-TV)

That’s more than two other Republican candidates — former Mitt Romney aide Beth Lindstrom, who said she raked in $303,000, and businessman John Kingston, who said he’d raised about $275,000.

Warren hasn’t said how much she’d raised during the first quarter. As of the beginning of the year, Warren had more than $14 million in her campaign account.

The three face a key test at the Massachusetts Republican State Convention on April 28 in Worcester, where candidates must win 15 percent of the delegates’ vote to get their name on the September primary ballot.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s