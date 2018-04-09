  • WBZ TVOn Air

BROCKTON (CBS) — Circumstances surrounding a police-involved shooting in Brockton are being investigated by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

“Initial reports indicate that the male who was shot was brandishing a large knife at Brockton Police officers,” said a statement from the DA.

The shooting occurred on North Main Street around 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

The man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and then to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. There is no official word on the seriousness of his injuries or identity at this time.

Witnesses told WBZ-TV on Sunday night that many neighbors thought of the victim as “family” and that “he [had] a lot going on his life…there was just no need of four shots.”

