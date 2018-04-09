BOSTON (CBS) – Streets all along the Boston Marathon route will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 16th.
Here is what you can expect:
HOPKINTON
The roads around the town common will close at 6 a.m.
The following roads will shut down at 7 a.m. and re-open at approximately 1:30 p.m.
West Main Street eastbound will be closed at Route 495.
Route 495 Exit 21A will be closed.
Wood Street, which is also Route 135, eastbound will be closed at Elm Street.
Cedar Street, which is also Route 85, southbound will be closed at the entrance to the Hopkinton State Park.
East Main Street, which is also Route 135, westbound will be closed at the Ashland town line.
Hayden Rowe Street, which is also Route 85, northbound will be closed at Chestnut Street.
ASHLAND
Route 135 closed 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM
Route 135 closed 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
NATICK
Route 135 closed 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
WELLESLEY
Route 135 and Route 16 closed 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
NEWTON
Route 16 and Route 30 closed 8:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
BROOKLINE
Beacon Street closed 9:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
BOSTON
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on Monday, April 16:
5 a.m. Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common will close
6 a.m. Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street will close
8 a.m. All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue (as well as Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22) will close
8 a.m. All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close
8:30 a.m. All streets in the Brighton area leading into the route will close
Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 8 PM; all other streets are expected to reopen at 7PM.
5 a.m. – Boston Common Area
Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street
Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street
6 a.m. – Back Bay Area
Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street
8 a.m – Back Bay Area
Berkeley Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue
Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street
Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp
Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street
Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East
St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street
Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street
Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue
Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street
8 a.m. – Kenmore Square Area
Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue
Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West
Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street
Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street
Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
8:30 a.m. – Brighton Area
Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue
Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)
Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line (Ayr Road)
BOSTON PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Parking will be restricted on several streets in the Back Bay on Monday as well as on Saturday. Parking will also be restricted on some streets several days in advance of the weekend to allow preparations to take place. Parking restrictions are as follows.
No Stopping April 4 to April 19
Boylston Street (both sides), Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street
Boylston Street, from Dartmouth Street near the Copley Square Mall to Clarendon St
Exeter Street (east side), Boylston Street to Blagden Street
Blagden Street (south side), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
No Stopping April 9 to April 19
Blagden Street (north side), Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway
No Stopping April 11 to April 17
Exeter Street (west side), Alley 441 to Boylston Street
No Stopping Saturday 12:01 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Newbury Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
No Stopping Friday, Saturday & Monday
Beacon Street (Boston Common side), Charles Street to Joy Street
Boylston Street (both sides), Dalton Street to Arlington Street
Exeter Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue (except where otherwise posted)
Dartmouth Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Newbury Street
Trinity Place (both sides), St. James Avenue to Stuart Street
No Stopping Saturday to Monday
Cambridge Street (both sides), Court Street to Sudbury Street excluding any active construction zones
St. James Avenue (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Arlington Street
No Stopping Saturday & Monday
Boylston Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Charles Street
Charles Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Beacon Street
St. James Avenue (both sides), Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street
Stuart Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street
No Stopping Sunday & Monday
Clarendon Street (both sides),Newbury Street to Public Alley 436
Berkeley Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Newbury Street
Newbury Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
No Stopping Monday
Arlington Street (both sides), Beacon Street to Stuart Street
Arlington Street (odd side), Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street
Beacon Street (both sides), Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line
Beacon Street (Public Garden side), Charles Street to Arlington Street
Beacon Street (both sides), Brookline Line to Bay State Road
Belvidere Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue
Berkeley Street (both sides), Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue
Blagden Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Bromfield Street (south side), Washington Street to Tremont Street
Cambridge Street (west side), Court Street to Beacon Street / Tremont Street
Cambridge Street (both sides), Sudbury Street to Tremont Street
Charles Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Beacon Street
Charles Street South (both sides), Park Plaza to Boylston Street
Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street
Clarendon Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Columbus Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth (unless otherwise posted)
Commonwealth Avenue (south side), Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80’ east of Hereford
Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)
Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)
Congress Street (northbound roadway, east side), State Street to Hanover Street
Dalton Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Clearway Street
Dartmouth Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue, Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Deerfield Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
East Dedham Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Exeter Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
Fairfield Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Gloucester Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hanover Street (both sides), Congress Street to Commercial Street
Hereford Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Huntington Avenue (northwest side), Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue
Kenmore Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Beacon Street
Merrimac Street (odd side), New Chardon Street to Staniford Street, excluding car-share space
Nassau Street (both sides), Washington Street to Harrison Avenue
Newbury Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue
New Chardon Street (both sides), Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street
Plympton Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Providence Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Raleigh Street (both sides), Bay State Road to Beacon Street
State Street (both sides), Washington Street to Congress Street
Stanhope Street (both sides), Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street
Scotia Street (both sides), Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street
St. Cecilia Street (both sides), Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Tremont Street (both sides), Cambridge Street to Stuart Street
Washington Street (both sides), Bromfield Street to State Street, Oak Street to Nassau Street
Washington Street (east side), Nassau Street to Kneeland Street
No Stopping Monday Buses Only 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
Beacon Street (South side, Public Garden side), Charles Street to Arlington Street
Please note that the Boston Police Department retains the right to change these traffic and parking restrictions as necessary.
MBTA CHANGES
• It is strongly recommended that the public use the MBTA to travel to and from Boston on this day. The T will have extra service before and after the race.
• Copley Station will be closed for the entire day on April 16. Customers may use Arlington (all branches), Prudential (E Branch), or Hynes Convention Center (B, C, and D Branches) instead, or Back Bay on the Orange Line.
• The following above-ground Green Line stations will be closed between 10 a.m. and approximately 6 p.m. on Marathon Monday: South Street (B Branch), Kent Street (C Branch), St. Mary’s Street (C Branch).
• The Red Line, Orange Line, and Blue Line, Green, and Silver Line will operate a regular weekday schedule with rush-hour levels of service before and after the race.
• Commuter rail trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule and there will be extra service on the Framingham-Worcester line.
• A special $20 Worcester Line Unlimited Travel, All Day Marathon Pass will be available at ticket counters. It allows riders to travel up and down the marathon route and back home for one flat rate. It is only valid on the Worcester Commuter Rail Line on Marathon Monday.
• Due to anticipated crowds, bicycles are not allowed on any MBTA vehicles on Patriots’ Day and the evening before.
• If you plan to park in an MBTA garage or lot, please allow additional travel time as they may fill quickly due to high demand.
More detailed information can be found at MBTA.com.
Check T-Alerts throughout the day for up-to-the-minute service information.