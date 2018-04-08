BOSTON (CBS) – The world of TV News has lost a broadcast legend. Beloved former WBZ-TV newsman Tony Pepper died on Tuesday, April 3. He was 79 years-old.
Pepper anchored at WBZ in the 1970s and early 80s. He was first paired with Tom Ellis, and later with Jack Williams. Pepper and Williams quickly became a favorite pairing for Boston television audiences.
The closing line of a Tony Pepper promotional ad from the late 70s said it best, “Tony cares about people.”
Before joining WBZ-TV, Tony Pepper served in the U.S. Navy and worked in television in Sacramento and Denver. Pepper left television in the early 80s, lending his wit to WRKO morning radio.
Pepper was still living in the Boston area. He died after complications from diabetes and heart disease.
A celebration of Tony Pepper’s life will be held on April 21 at 2 p.m., at Brelundi Ristorane in Waltham.
