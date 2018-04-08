BOSTON (CBS) – It was a curtain call of sorts for a fixture on the ice in Boston.

Rene Rancourt gave his regular season farewell to Bruins fans Sunday night at the TD Garden. The 78-year-old national anthem singer has been performing at Bruins games for 42 years.

Fans gave Rancourt a standing ovation, and he got the crowd going with his usual “first pumps.” Rancourt is retiring after the season, so he’s still got at least a few playoff games to sing.

Lots of love for the retiring anthem singer Rene Rancourt – he’s been amazing for 42 years! @tdgarden showing him lots of love! #NHLBruins #WBZ pic.twitter.com/BIgIUGDFBw — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 8, 2018

The team honored Rancourt with a golden microphone and Bruins jersey – No. 42. Rancourt also dropped the ceremonial first puck.