BOSTON (CBS) – It was a curtain call of sorts for a fixture on the ice in Boston.
Rene Rancourt gave his regular season farewell to Bruins fans Sunday night at the TD Garden. The 78-year-old national anthem singer has been performing at Bruins games for 42 years.
Fans gave Rancourt a standing ovation, and he got the crowd going with his usual “first pumps.” Rancourt is retiring after the season, so he’s still got at least a few playoff games to sing.
The team honored Rancourt with a golden microphone and Bruins jersey – No. 42. Rancourt also dropped the ceremonial first puck.