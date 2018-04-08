  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMSports Final
    00:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMKingdom Connection
    01:30 AMThe James Brown Show
    02:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Local TV, Rene Rancourt

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a curtain call of sorts for a fixture on the ice in Boston.

Rene Rancourt gave his regular season farewell to Bruins fans Sunday night at the TD Garden. The 78-year-old national anthem singer has been performing at Bruins games for 42 years.

rene rancourt Rene Rancourt Gets Standing Ovation From Bruins Fans For Final Regular Season Anthem Performance

Rene Rancourt sing the national anthem before the game between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on April 8, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fans gave Rancourt a standing ovation, and he got the crowd going with his usual “first pumps.” Rancourt is retiring after the season, so he’s still got at least a few playoff games to sing.

The team honored Rancourt with a golden microphone and Bruins jersey – No. 42. Rancourt also dropped the ceremonial first puck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s