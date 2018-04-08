  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Flea Markets, Jim Smith, Local TV, Man Hit By Car, Raynham

RAYNHAM (CBS) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a flea market on Sunday, police said.

First responders were called to the Raynham Flea Market around 9:25 a.m.

“Upon arrival, firefighters and police officers found a 62-year-old New Bedford man lying down in the parking lot of the flea market, which was open at the time,” said a statement from police.

The man was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver, a 75-year-old man from Raynham, stayed and the scene and is cooperating with police. No word yet on any charges.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

