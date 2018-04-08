CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — In Central Square Cambridge, there’s a restaurant where the central focus is mainly on burgers…and that place is named Mainely Burgers.

While burgers are definitely what this place is all about, the name actually comes from the great state of Maine, where owners Max and Jack Barber, and the business itself, were born.

“Mainely Burgers is a summer business that my brother started in 2012. And we’ve seen it grow in Maine as a food truck business for 5 years. And then finally, here we are sitting at 704 Mass. Ave. in Cambridge’s Central Square in our very first brick and mortar restaurant,” said Max.

These burger-obsessed brothers have created a new kind of burger joint for a new generation of burger lovers with an inviting atmosphere, extra friendly service with a smile, and burgers made with fresh, local ingredients, and topped with all kinds of inventive options.

“Burgers are a very common item, on any menu, you see wherever you go. What we’ve done is kind of create some really unique burgers that allow people to take a step out of their comfort zone,” said Jack.

So some burgers are topped with apples, while others get pickled onions and spicy Thai mayo. Of course, the classic burger is pretty great too, as are the hot dogs, hand cut fries, and thick, creamy milkshakes.

The burgers are served up in a space decorated with natural woods, a big mural, and family photos. It helps to ensure that even though the Barber brothers have taken Mainely Burgers out of Maine, they haven’t taken Maine out of Mainely Burgers.

“Maine is Vacationland for a reason, and if we can create even some aspect of that here, through our customer service, through the actual space itself, then we want to do that,” said Jack.