BOSTON (CBS) — A dog up for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center was featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Brody is a three-year-old German shepherd who has been at the Center for about eight months.

He is friendly but reactive with other dogs so he would do best in a moderate to high-energy home where he is the only dog.

Brody is currently brushing up on his manners in the Center’s training program. It has allowed him to learn basic commands, be introduced to certain situations he might come across later, and gain confidence.

Even after Brody is adopted, he will have access to free training at The K9edge in Danvers for the rest of his life. They also offer discounted rates on boarding and day care.

For more information visit the German Shepherd Center’s website.