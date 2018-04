STONEHAM (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured in an overnight car crash on Interstate 93.

The trooper was stopped to help a disabled vehicle when another car hit the cruiser from behind, State Police said. They were taken to Winchester Hospital with back and neck injuries.

The crash occurred on I-93 in Stoneham at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

No charges have been filed at this time, the driver did stay on the scene.