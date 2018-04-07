  • WBZ TV

BURLINGTON (CBS) – Burlington Police are looking for the person responsible for a nasty incident in a library bathroom.

They say someone put urine in soap dispensers and air fresheners in the men’s room at the Burlington Public Library.

Officers were called there Thursday, a day after after someone said they found a cup with urine in it on a shelf in the men’s restroom. The staff later realized it had been poured into the soap dispenser and air freshener.

Police say this man is a person of interest in the bathroom incident. (Image credit: Burlington Police)

Police reviewed video surveillance and released two images of a man they’ve described as a person of interest.

Police say this man is a person of interest in the bathroom incident. (Image credit: Burlington Police)

Anyone with information should call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

