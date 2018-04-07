BOSTON (CBS) – Students across Massachusetts will meet with politicians Saturday for a discussion on gun control.

Five town hall events will be held as part of the “Town Hall for Our Lives” series, inspired by last month’s “March for Our Lives” protests across the country.

Several federal and state legislators are expected to attend, including U.S. Representatives Katherine Clark, Steve Lynch, Jim McGovern and Mike Capuano.

Here are the locations and times for Saturday’s events:

District 1: Robert Boland Library, 1350 West St, Pittsfield 7 – 9 p.m.

District 2: Millbury Public Library, 128 Elm St, Millbury, 9:30-11 a.m.

Districts 3 and 6: Joint town hall at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell, 657 Middlesex St, Lowell, MA 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Districts 4 and 5: Joint town hall at the Kennedy Middle School at 165 Mill St, Natick, 10 a.m.- noon.

District 7 and 8: Joint town hall at the Bolling Building, 2300 Washington St, Roxbury, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Town halls happening across our area today organized by students pushing against gun violence. Some of the same students who organized the march for our lives in Boston @wbz pic.twitter.com/hLhisMS30M — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 7, 2018

For more on Town Hall For Our Lives, visit TownHallProject.com