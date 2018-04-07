NAHANT (CBS) – Richie Comito couldn’t believe what he was seeing Saturday morning: the owner of a vehicle being carjacked by a woman who then ran him over as she took off.

“She took off. It was chaos. Stuff like that doesn’t happen around here,” Comito said of the incident shortly before 10 a.m. on Wilson Road by Linda Lane.

Investigators said the middle-aged victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not known Saturday.

“We found out the victim was struck by the suspect as she attempted to flee back into Nahant. As she tried to get out of the area, she struck the Dunkin Donuts establishment,” Nahant Police Sgt. Stephen Shultz said.

The woman, a 32-year-old Lynn resident, now faces a number of charges including carjacking, larceny of a motor vehicle, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest, police said.

Police did not release the woman’s name on Saturday.

“This is a small community. Don’t do crime in Nahant because you are not going to get away,” Comito said.

A witness said they saw the woman acting strange before the carjacking.

Police said the man could not remember how the woman got control of his car.

“He may have left the keys in the car or (the keys may have) fallen out of his pant pocket as he left the vehicle,” Shultz said.

Police said she later ditched the car and fled the area on foot. Nahant Police Chief Robert Dwyer later found the woman on Little Nahant Road. Nahant Police were assisted by Swampscott Police and the Massachusetts State Police.

“When he tried to stop her verbally saying, ‘Nahant police,’ she took off running,” Shultz said.

After a brief struggle, police arrested the woman, who was also treated at a local hospital and released.

She is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned next week.