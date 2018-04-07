LAWRENCE (CBS) – A busy Lawrence intersection became the scene of an early morning pedestrian crash on Saturday.

A 30-year-old Lawrence woman was hit by a car and badly hurt at Essex and Jackson streets, in a crash police say was caused by a drunk driver.

Authorities said the suspect’s car had heavy front-end damage and a broken windshield when State Police caught up with him about a mile away.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old John Quiceno of Methuen. He’s charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash.

Investigators said more charges may be coming.

“That’s very bad. That’s very bad because you shouldn’t drink and drive, and if you are gonna drink, don’t drive, because that saves lives,” said Yahair Rivera.

Lawrence Police said the victim was hit while in a crosswalk and thrown about 50 feet.

She was sent to a Boston hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

“It’s a tragic thing, what happened to this lady. It could have been my Mother. It could have been my sister, you know, and we’re all family here. I’m glad that they caught up with the guy and they got him,” said Raul Diaz.

People in the neighborhood said motorists drive too fast on the road where the crash occurred.

“I think they should have a limit here, like maybe 20 miles only coming here,” said Jairo Lozano. “They have to be careful. I’ve seen a lot of people get hurt here. It’s no good, you know? They think it’s a highway here but it ain’t.”