  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    00:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    View All Programs
By Jim Smith
Filed Under:Alleged Drunk Driver, Lawrence, Lawrence Police, Pedestrian Crash

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A busy Lawrence intersection became the scene of an early morning pedestrian crash on Saturday.

A 30-year-old Lawrence woman was hit by a car and badly hurt at Essex and Jackson streets, in a crash police say was caused by a drunk driver.

Authorities said the suspect’s car had heavy front-end damage and a broken windshield when State Police caught up with him about a mile away.

lawrence pedestrian crash Pedestrian Struck And Injured By Accused Drunk Driver

The car that police said struck the pedestrian had heavy damage. (Photo: Lawrence Police)

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old John Quiceno of Methuen. He’s charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash.

Investigators said more charges may be coming.

“That’s very bad. That’s very bad because you shouldn’t drink and drive, and if you are gonna drink, don’t drive, because that saves lives,” said Yahair Rivera.

Lawrence Police said the victim was hit while in a crosswalk and thrown about 50 feet.

lawrence intersection pedestrian crash Pedestrian Struck And Injured By Accused Drunk Driver

Police said the victim was hit while in a crosswalk and thrown about 50 feet. (WBZ-TV)

She was sent to a Boston hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

“It’s a tragic thing, what happened to this lady. It could have been my Mother. It could have been my sister, you know, and we’re all family here. I’m glad that they caught up with the guy and they got him,” said Raul Diaz.

People in the neighborhood said motorists drive too fast on the road where the crash occurred.

“I think they should have a limit here, like maybe 20 miles only coming here,” said Jairo Lozano. “They have to be careful. I’ve seen a lot of people get hurt here. It’s no good, you know? They think it’s a highway here but it ain’t.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s