By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
April 7, 2018
After a very tough winter and even though spring is officially here, it continues to be cold enough where people need to heat their homes around the clock. This definitely does not help Boston area residents who receive fuel assistance. Most of them have already depleted their benefits and are now facing heating bills they cannot cover. In an effort to help those in need, the non-profit organization ABCD is urging the release of federal funds – emergency assistance from the commonwealth. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with ABCD Mattapan Family Service Center Director Bianny Suncar. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
WINTER EMERGENCY CAMPAIGN
ABCD Fuel Assistance (LIHEAP)
Hotline: 617-357-6012
www.bostonabcd.org/fuel

ABCD Give Line: 617-348-6559
www.bostonabcd.org/donate

Outside de Boston Area
1-800-632-8175

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am.

