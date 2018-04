HAVERHILL (CBS) – An ambulance crashed and rolled over in Haverhill Saturday morning.

Police told WBZ-TV the ambulance was responding to a call when it collided with an SUV near the intersection of White and Winter streets.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to police, and no one was hurt.

There’s no word yet on what caused the collision or if any charges will be filed.