WAREHAM (CBS) – A Wareham man is charged with attacking a woman and setting a home on fire while she was still inside.

Flames ripped through a Restful Lane home on March 29. Initially investigators said a woman was unaccounted for, but she was located several hours later.

curran Man Charged With Attacking Woman, Setting Wareham Home On Fire

(Photo credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

On Thursday, Mondel Johnson was arrested charges of murder, arson, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was ordered held without bail pending a Friday arraignment.

mondeljohnson Man Charged With Attacking Woman, Setting Wareham Home On Fire

Mondel Johnson. (Image Credit: Wareham Police)

Police say Johnson attacked a woman in the home then doused her with a fluid before sparking the fire. The woman ran to a nearby home for help.

The victim was treated and released from Tobey Hospital. The Restful Lane home was completely destroyed in the fire.

