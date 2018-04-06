WAREHAM (CBS) – A Wareham man is charged with attacking a woman and setting a home on fire while she was still inside.

Flames ripped through a Restful Lane home on March 29. Initially investigators said a woman was unaccounted for, but she was located several hours later.

On Thursday, Mondel Johnson was arrested charges of murder, arson, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was ordered held without bail pending a Friday arraignment.

Police say Johnson attacked a woman in the home then doused her with a fluid before sparking the fire. The woman ran to a nearby home for help.

The victim was treated and released from Tobey Hospital. The Restful Lane home was completely destroyed in the fire.