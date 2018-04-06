ATLANTA (CBS) – Now this is a job you can really sink your teeth into.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is looking for a “Chief Taco Officer.” The “CTO” is in charge of drumming up support for Moe’s new “Three Amigos” tacos. The winning applicant will be flown around to country to give away thousands of free tacos.

Your mom called. She said you should be our CTO.

Send us your stuff by 4/20. Rules: https://t.co/pt1bYrPFRI #MoesCTOContest — Moe'sSouthwestGrill (@Moes_HQ) April 4, 2018

The job requirements include a love of tacos, a sense of humor, and social media savviness. You also need to be able to set aside two weeks in June for travel.

Some of the perks of the temporary gig include all-you-can-eat tacos, a $1,000 “fun” budget, travel arrangements and a trip to Moe’s headquarters.

Applicants need to be a Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards member. More information can be found here.

There are 19 Moe’s locations in Massachusetts.