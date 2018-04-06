  • WBZ TVOn Air

ATLANTA (CBS) – Now this is a job you can really sink your teeth into.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is looking for a “Chief Taco Officer.” The “CTO” is in charge of drumming up support for Moe’s new “Three Amigos” tacos. The winning applicant will be flown around to country to give away thousands of free tacos.

The job requirements include a love of tacos, a sense of humor, and social media savviness. You also need to be able to set aside two weeks in June for travel.

Some of the perks of the temporary gig include all-you-can-eat tacos, a $1,000 “fun” budget, travel arrangements and a trip to Moe’s headquarters.

moes southwest grill Moes Is Hiring A Chief Taco Officer To Tour The Country

(Image credit: Moe’s Southwest Grill)

Applicants need to be a Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards member. More information can be found here.

There are 19 Moe’s locations in Massachusetts.

