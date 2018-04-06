BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — The Middleboro police officer who was injured during a SWAT training exercise accident earlier this week has been released from the hospital, authorities said Friday.

The officer, who has not been identified, was seriously injured when a 37mm projectile launcher loaded with training rounds exploded in his hands Wednesday morning at MCI Bridgewater.

“The ensuing investigation by Bridgewater Police indicates that the device malfunctioned in the officer’s hands while he was training to do his job in the normal performance of his duties. The device broke into several pieces and a portion of the barrel was split in half,” Bridgewater Police said in a statement Friday.

The officer’s left hand was severely cut in multiple places and part of one of his fingertips was amputated. He was released from the hospital Thursday.

“I am very glad to see that our officer is back home with his family and I would like to thank the staff at Mass. General for the great care that they provided and their hospitality for the many officers and family members that went to visit him,” Middleboro Police Chief Perkins said. “I would like to commend our officer for his high spirits and professionalism during this unfortunate ordeal.”

Investigators will be reaching out to the manufacturers of the projectile launcher and the training rounds to help determine what went wrong.

“All factors will be looked at, including the age of the device, the training round that was used and whether there were any defects in the products. At this point, all indications are that it was not the officer’s error but a defective device that malfunctioned in his hands,” Chief Delmonte said.

While officers don’t use the launcher on a normal basis, it is used in SWAT operations requiring action such as smoke screens, flares, noisemaker rounds, and “flash bang” style grenades.