BOSTON (CBS) – L.L. Bean is celebrating its grand opening in the Boston on Friday morning with a gift for customers.

The Seaport location will be the first L.L. Bean urban store. Doors open at 9 a.m.

To celebrate, the first 100 customers will get a free gift card. The gift cards will be worth up to $500.

One person stood in line overnight. And if he looks familiar, that’s because he spoke to WBZ-TV while he was waiting in line for the Red Sox home opener on Thursday.

“I came in about 1 o’clock this morning. I feel good. I like to do these type of things. I guess the adrenaline’s running,” said Glenn Reynolds, who was first in line.

Celebrations continue throughout the weekend. There will be free outdoor yoga, a block part with giveaways, and on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Red Sox legends will hold a meet and greet.