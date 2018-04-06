HYANNIS (CBS) – A quick moving squall created some chaos on the water for the St. John Paul II High School sailing team Friday afternoon.

Team members were assisted to shore when strong winds tipped their sailboats over in Hyannis Harbor.

Three boats that capsized are back on shore, after the teens fell into the frigid ocean. No injuries were reported.

Freshmen Brennan Loewen said the afternoon started off calm before the storm moved in. He witnessed six of his fellow teammates, and their boats, go down.

“Two of our boats capsized so we told the third to head to shore and they capsized on the way,” Brennan said.

The students were in full dry suits. Some were picked up right away by the coach’s chase boat, while others made it to shore on their own with a boat through the chest-deep water.

“After the two boats tipped over we were trying to get them back up so they could sail in but none of them were succeeding so we had to tow one of them in and the fire boat got the other one in,” Brennan said.

The conditions were still rough as the Hyannis Fire Department arrived to check the sailors for hypothermia, as another crew on the water helped secure one of the boats.

Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke said the sailors are all back home safe.

“A little bit cold but there fine,” Burke said.

School officials said the student sailors will take the weekend off and regroup next week to review what happened.