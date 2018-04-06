HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A fire near New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach has destroyed a three-story building that housed a soup kitchen, a laundromat, and several apartments.

Hampton Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte said strong winds increased the fire’s danger. Firefighters responded at about 10 p.m. Thursday. Thick smoke was seen blowing out to sea.

No one was hurt, and a woman was rescued from the second floor.

Ayotte said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

St. Vincent De Paul had run its soup kitchen out of the building since 2000.

In February 2010, a fire that started in an unoccupied oceanfront hotel along the beach was fanned by hurricane-force winds and spread to several nearby buildings, destroying a block of businesses.

