By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a habit of shuffling players in and out of the organization, and the constant turnover is just a reality of life in the NFL. But the memories — both good and bad — don’t disappear quickly, if ever.

That much was evident on Thursday night, when Patriots of past and present commiserated on Twitter about the complex defensive assignments that they’re asked to handle under Bill Belichick. It began when Devin McCourty shared this tweet:

When they come out in 11 personnel & then the RB motions out to trips & you forget if you’re supposed to blitz or cover curl-flat against empty this week pic.twitter.com/GLbsF3hULm — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@tripleojudah) March 28, 2018

It technically could have been Jason sending the tweet (the twins usually sign their names at the end of their tweets), but it nevertheless inspired response from former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan. Specifically, Ryan called out Chris Long for missing an assignment in a game against the Jets.

When @JOEL9ONE dropped in Flex instead of rushing and we dropped 9 in coverage vs the jets lol — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 6, 2018

Long — who sealed a Patriots win over the Jets in his lone season in New England with a strip sack of Ryan Fitzpatrick — admitted that he had already been thinking about his miscue.

Hahah dude I was gonna tweet you that this reminded me of my NE days — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 6, 2018

Someone was kind enough to drudge up the video of Long’s mistake:

Clip of @JOEL9ONE dropping into coverage from "Flex", ala creating a Tampa 2 w/ low hole player with Long peeling on the RB lmao. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/pjo2UGCMqo — Zach Dunn (@ZachSDunn) April 6, 2018

Long explained himself:

So before the flex call, someone had given me the dreaded “pick” call and you know that was all she wrote mentally — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 6, 2018

Current Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy also chimed in:

😂😂😂 that’s hilarious! If the motion went ain’t no way Joel heard the switch! He locked in!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) April 6, 2018

And Chris Long detailed exactly what goes through his head when he hears a call as an opponent motions:

In all, the conversation is an honest look at how complex the assignments can be on Bill Belichick’s team, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Kenny Britt first joined the Patriots: