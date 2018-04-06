By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a habit of shuffling players in and out of the organization, and the constant turnover is just a reality of life in the NFL. But the memories — both good and bad — don’t disappear quickly, if ever.
That much was evident on Thursday night, when Patriots of past and present commiserated on Twitter about the complex defensive assignments that they’re asked to handle under Bill Belichick. It began when Devin McCourty shared this tweet:
It technically could have been Jason sending the tweet (the twins usually sign their names at the end of their tweets), but it nevertheless inspired response from former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan. Specifically, Ryan called out Chris Long for missing an assignment in a game against the Jets.
Long — who sealed a Patriots win over the Jets in his lone season in New England with a strip sack of Ryan Fitzpatrick — admitted that he had already been thinking about his miscue.
Someone was kind enough to drudge up the video of Long’s mistake:
Long explained himself:
Current Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy also chimed in:
And Chris Long detailed exactly what goes through his head when he hears a call as an opponent motions:
In all, the conversation is an honest look at how complex the assignments can be on Bill Belichick’s team, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Kenny Britt first joined the Patriots: