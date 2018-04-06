BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The assault charges facing the biggest name in Mixed Martial Arts are not sitting well with some Boston-area UFC fighters.

Conor McGregor was arraigned in a New York courtroom Friday on charges of felony criminal mischief charges and misdemeanor assault, menacing and reckless endangerment charges following a backstage melee he sparked at a UFC event in New York City.

He was caught on camera throwing a hand dolly through a bus full of UFC fighters. Two fighters suffered injuries and were taken off the UFC event in New York on Saturday.

McGregor was released on $50,000 bond — pocket change for a fighter who was guaranteed $30 million last year in his ballyhooed boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The actions of the UFC champ disappointed MMA fighter Sean Lally, who called it “a publicity stunt gone wrong.”

“We are always trying to prove that we aren’t barbarians and chaos and stay away from the fake wrestling scene, so I think it’s a bad look,” Lally said.

Jason Dunton, a former MMA fighter who now runs the UFC Gym in Boston, said as a professional, McGregor “should have handled it differently but as a showman, he is who he is for a reason.”

MMA instructor Keith Florian hopes this won’t turn off the casual MMA fan.

“It’s not representative of everyone in the sport, not even close,” Florian said.

Police reports show an altercation between a member of McGregor’s camp and another fighter sparked the champ’s onslaught.

But UFC President Dana White said it’s no excuse.

Florian applauds McGregor’s contribution to the MMA community, saying a lot of fighters are making a lot more money because of him.

But he does believe McGregor needs to face some sort of discipline. As of right now, the UFC has not laid down any penalties.

In court, McGregor spoke only to acknowledge that he understood the conditions of his release, saying, “Yes, your honor.”

McGregor is due back in court June 14.

