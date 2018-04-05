  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dan Coady, Local TV, Shiina Dionne

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts driver charged with hitting and killing a tow-truck driver last month remains hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that 28-year-old Shiina Dionne faces charges including motor vehicle homicide and driving under the influence for the March 14 death of 41-year-old Daniel Coady Jr.

arraign Woman Charged In Tow Truck Drivers Death Still In Hospital

Shiina Dionne was arraigned in her hospital bed, March 16, 2018.(Photo credit: Christina Hager – WBZ-TV)

Dionne was due in court Wednesday, but her lawyer said she is still in the hospital. He did not specify what kind of injuries she suffered.

coady Woman Charged In Tow Truck Drivers Death Still In Hospital

Dan Coady. (Facebook photo)

Coady worked for his family’s towing company and was killed as he loaded a vehicle onto his truck in the breakdown lane of Interstate 495 in Andover.

Dionne is due back in court May 23.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s