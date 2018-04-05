Filed Under:Boston, Sonja Farak

BOSTON (AP) — A judge on Massachusetts’ highest court has ordered the dismissal of thousands of cases tainted by a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the state’s public defender agency say more than 11,000 convictions in nearly 7,700 cases are being tossed.

chemist Thousands Of Convictions Tainted By Rogue Lab Chemist Tossed

Sonja Farak in court in 2014. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the cases tainted by Sonja Farak, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing drugs from the lab.

The ACLU and Committee for Public Counsel Services also are asking the court to throw out thousands of other cases potentially impacted by the rogue chemist.

Farak’s case is separate from another Massachusetts drug lab scandal that resulted in the dismissal of some 21,000 convictions last year.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s