TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Strong winds caused tree damage in several towns late Wednesday night.

In Tewksbury, Trull Road was closed between Mount Joy Drive and the northern end of Cleghorn Lane. A tree snapped and landed on power lines, damaging three utility poles.

Downed wires were also reported on Wisconsin Road. About 300 customers were without power due to the wind.

Gusts near 50 mph were reported throughout the region late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.