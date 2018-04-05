Filed Under:Brockton, Local TV, Matt Parziale, The Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (CBS) – Amateur golfer Matt Parziale, who is also a Brockton firefighter, completed his first round at The Masters on Thursday at Augusta National.

During his round, Parziale managed three birdies and five pars, but finished with a score of nine strokes over par.

gettyimages 942271138 Brockton Firefighter Completes First Round At The Masters

Amateur Matt Parziale of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Parziale earned his spot in the prestigious golf tournament when he won the Mid-Amateur Championship in October.

“And this is what I live to do, I just enjoy it so much, preparing for the event and then also competing,” Parziale said before he left for The Masters.

parz1 Brockton Firefighter Completes First Round At The Masters

Brockton Firefighter Matt Parziale (WBZ-TV)

In Thursday’s opening round, Parziale bogeyed two of his first three holes before notching birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. He left the course tied for 77th with a score of 81.

Marc Leishman sits atop the leaderboard with a first round early on.

