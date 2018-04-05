AUGUSTA, GA (CBS) – Amateur golfer Matt Parziale, who is also a Brockton firefighter, completed his first round at The Masters on Thursday at Augusta National.

During his round, Parziale managed three birdies and five pars, but finished with a score of nine strokes over par.

Parziale earned his spot in the prestigious golf tournament when he won the Mid-Amateur Championship in October.

“And this is what I live to do, I just enjoy it so much, preparing for the event and then also competing,” Parziale said before he left for The Masters.

In Thursday’s opening round, Parziale bogeyed two of his first three holes before notching birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. He left the course tied for 77th with a score of 81.

Marc Leishman sits atop the leaderboard with a first round early on.