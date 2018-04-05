BOSTON (CBS) – An IRS agent will be arraigned Thursday on charges he raped a young woman last summer.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, James Clarke invited a college student out for drinks after work on July 26 and then sexually assaulted her.

Clarke, 44, is an agent in the Boston office of the Internal Revenue Service.

He’s charged with aggravated rape, rape, indecent assault and battery, strangulation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“The indictments allege that Clarke handcuffed the 21-year-old victim while parked in his IRS-owned vehicle in the Government Center garage, assaulted her with his service firearm, and subjected her to sexual acts against her will. One additional assaultive act occurred in the car outside South Station after Clarke had driven the victim there. She called police immediately afterward and was treated at a hospital,” Jake Wark, a spokesman for the D.A., said in a statement.

Clarke was indicted by a Suffolk County Grand Jury last month. He will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.