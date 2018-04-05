  • WBZ TVOn Air

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (CBS) – Firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire at a laundromat that spread to a motel near Hampton Beach on Thursday night.

The building is on Ashworth Avenue, just one block away from the beach.

hampton beach fire Firefighters Battle 3 Alarm Fire At Hampton Beach Buildings

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at these buildings near Hampton Beach, N.H. on Thursday night. (Photo credit: Kristi Leahy)

The fire broke out around 10 p.m.

Crews from several surrounding towns are on scene trying to extinguish the flames.

No word yet on what started the fire, and no word on any possible injuries.

  1. Aimee Maldonado says:
    April 5, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    My money is laundromat didn’t empty the dust traps in the dryers and it got hot enough to catch fire.

