BOSTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is testing out some interesting new treats in the Boston area.

The Boston Globe reports that Dunkin’ is adding “donut fries” to the menu at select locations, plus Munchkins dippers, a gluten-free fudge brownie, ham and cheese rollups, pretzel bites, waffle breaded chicken tenders and warm cookies.

Dunkin’ said in a statement to WBZ-TV that the new $2 snacking menu is being tested “at a small number of its restaurants in the Boston market,” including 265 Franklin Street in Boston, Logan Airport and the new concept store in Quincy.

“The snacking menu features several new sweet and savory items that pair perfectly with Dunkin’ Donuts’ signature beverages and are ideal for an energizing afternoon break,” Dunkin’ says.

Photos of the donut fries are already hitting social media.

Dunkin’ is getting feedback from customers before deciding whether to take the snacking menu national.