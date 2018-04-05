  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dunkin' Donuts, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is testing out some interesting new treats in the Boston area.

The Boston Globe reports that Dunkin’ is adding “donut fries” to the menu at select locations, plus Munchkins dippers, a gluten-free fudge brownie, ham and cheese rollups, pretzel bites, waffle breaded chicken tenders and warm cookies.

Dunkin’ said in a statement to WBZ-TV that the new $2 snacking menu is being tested “at a small number of its restaurants in the Boston market,” including 265 Franklin Street in Boston, Logan Airport and the new concept store in Quincy.

Related: Gisele Bundchen Loves Dunkin’ Munchkins

“The snacking menu features several new sweet and savory items that pair perfectly with Dunkin’ Donuts’ signature beverages and are ideal for an energizing afternoon break,” Dunkin’ says.

Photos of the donut fries are already hitting social media.

Dunkin’ is getting feedback from customers before deciding whether to take the snacking menu national.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s