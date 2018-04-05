By Paula Ebben
ROXBURY (CBS) – Inspiring the next generation of rocket scientists and astronauts, and it all happened in school today.

The unique lesson brought together college students, and third graders.

And that made for an exciting day, reaching for the stars.

“In 10 years you guys could be designing rocket engines,” Doug Lescarbeau from the Boston University Rocket Propulsion Group told the 9-year-olds at the Mendell Elementary School in Roxbury.

It was part of a one of a kind lesson about rocket science.

bu rocket e1522968746654 Boston University Rocket Propulsion Group Teaches Roxbury Students

Doug Lescarbeau led teaching the lesson to the third graders. (WBZ-TV)

The Propulsion Group designs and builds rockets.

Their mission is to become the first university to launch a rocket into outer space.

They brought the class an exterior section of the project they’re working on now.

The kids got to paint designs on vinyl casing that will wrap 2 sections of the 20 foot rocket. They also taught the kids about their work.

rocket painting e1522968444717 Boston University Rocket Propulsion Group Teaches Roxbury Students

Kids were allowed to paint and design vinyl casing that will wrap around the rocket. (WBZ-TV)

“We wanted to give back and inspire the next generation of aerospace engineers.  We wanted the kids to be excited and to understand that they can do a lot of amazing things,” says Lescarbeau.

“I learned a lot about space and how rockets are made and engineered says 3rd grader Dylan Hollar.  “I want to see what outer space is actually like,” adds Yomar Pena de la Cruz.

It looks like the inspiration stuck.

“Today was pretty cool because I’ve never seen a rocket before,” says 9-year-old Gianni Z.

“I’d like to work on rockets because it looks fund to do it, and you get to be creative,” adds Hamdi Mohamed.

The BU group is scheduled to launch their latest rocket this summer in Nevada.  It should reach a height of 25,000 feet.

Not outer space, but a big step in that direction.

