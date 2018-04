BOSTON (CBS) – There will likely be some shenanigans in Boston on Wednesday. That’s because the Super Troopers are coming to town.

Cast members of the upcoming “Super Troopers 2” will be at Moody’s Delicatessen on Boylston Street beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The appearance comes ahead of the film’s April 20 release. It is the sequel to the 2001 comedy about a group of Vermont State Police troopers.

Actors from the movie will be handing out free donuts and coffee during the Wednesday appearance.