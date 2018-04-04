BOSTON (CBS) — One day after completing the Brandin Cooks trade, the Patriots remain active. The team on Wednesday agreed to terms with tight end Troy Niklas, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with former #AZCardinals TE Troy Niklas on a 1-year deal, source said. The 2014 2nd round draft pick recently visited New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2018

Niklas, 25, spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him 52nd overall in 2014 out of Notre Dame. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Niklas set career highs last year as a pass catcher, hauling in a modest 11 passes for 132 yards. He also scored two touchdowns. Prior to 2017, he had just eight career catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister remain signed for the 2018 season at tight end, in addition to Niklas.