BOSTON (CBS) — A fantastic rookie season continued for Jayson Tatum on Tuesday night, as the 20-year-old set a new franchise record for the storied Celtics.

Though Boston’s six-game win streak came to an end against the Bucks in Milwaukee, Tatum knocked down a trio of three-pointers, giving his 102 for the season. That surpassed J.R. Bremer’s total back in 2003 for the most-ever by a Celtics rookie. (As a side note, it should come as no shock that a rookie under Jim O’Brien had previously owned the record).

Not too shabby for a player who was criticized for his lack of a three-point shot heading into last year’s NBA draft. Tatum finished the evening with 20 points for the undermanned Celtics in their 106-102 loss, upping his season average to 13.9 points per game. He’s shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc this season (hitting 102 of his 236 attempts) to lead all NBA rookies.