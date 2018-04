FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a facility for children with autism and stole several iPads.

The break-in was reported on Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. at the Southcoast Autism Center in Fall River. Three iPads were taken from inside the building.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, who has not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River Police.