BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face was back in Boston Wednesday to give young Red Sox fans a big surprise.

David Ortiz joined Mayor Marty Walsh at the Hurley School in the South End to give away free Red Sox hats to students. The kids went wild when Ortiz walked into the gym, and he made sure to take selfies.

ortiz selfie school David Ortiz Surprises Students, Joins Red Sox In Handing Out Free Hats At Schools

David Ortiz takes a selfie with students (WBZ)

The hat giveaway is part of a Red Sox and JetBlue program to connect kids and baseball. In all, over 45,000 Boston students and teachers will get a free cap.

Ortiz said the excited reaction from the students meant a lot to him.

“They love it,” he told reporters after the event. “Every athlete in the city should do that once in a while and see the kids.”

