BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face was back in Boston Wednesday to give young Red Sox fans a big surprise.

David Ortiz joined Mayor Marty Walsh at the Hurley School in the South End to give away free Red Sox hats to students. The kids went wild when Ortiz walked into the gym, and he made sure to take selfies.

The hat giveaway is part of a Red Sox and JetBlue program to connect kids and baseball. In all, over 45,000 Boston students and teachers will get a free cap.

Ortiz said the excited reaction from the students meant a lot to him.

.@RedSox gave away 45k caps to @BostonSchools

WATCH this fun exchange w/ @marty_walsh:

"The person who owns the Sox is here." (silence)

"The president of the Sox is here." (mutterings)

"One of the greatest Red Sox of all time is here." Big Papi walks in, crowd goes wild. @wbz pic.twitter.com/t6siuwqgyg — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) April 4, 2018

“They love it,” he told reporters after the event. “Every athlete in the city should do that once in a while and see the kids.”