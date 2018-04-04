BRAINTREE (CBS) — A Braintree school bus driver has been placed on leave after an elementary school student was left alone and asleep on the bus Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Frank Hackett, the driver finished their routes and returned to the bus lot without noticing the child.

When a parent called to report that their child did not come home, the bus was checked and the student was there, sleeping in a seat.

According to Hackett, the bus was parked with the student asleep inside it for about 10 minutes.

The child was then brought home.

Hackett said because of a possible language barrier, a parent met with the principal, transportation coordinator, and an interpreter on Wednesday. They will continue to commute throughout the investigation.

“Our drivers are trained to check each seat on their bus at the end of their run. This incident is very concerning and completely unacceptable, and we are taking it very seriously. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students,” said Hackett.