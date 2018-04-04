BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday marks 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Boston, like many cities and towns across the country, has planned a special tribute to his life and legacy.

Governor Baker and other state leaders will gather on the State House steps for a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

At the ceremony, the State House flag will be lowered to half-staff.

Boston University, where King received his doctorate, will hold a prayer service on Wednesday evening to commemorate his death. The service will begin at 6 p.m. at Marsh Chapel.