BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (CBS) – Planning to visit Block Island? Leave the balloons at home.

The town council voted unanimously to eliminate the sale, distribution and use of balloons on the island. That includes releasing a balloon into the air. The move is intended to protect wildlife and help keep beaches and trails on the island clean.

Planning Board chairwoman Margie Comings told The Block Island Times that there was an “astounding” amount of support for the ban from residents on the island, which voted last November to ban plastic bags at retail stores.

The ban goes into effect on Monday, April 9. Violators face a fine of $200.