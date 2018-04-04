BOSTON (CBS) — Remind me…what’s the date again? Oh right, April 4th. Yet we’re tracking a blast of cold air and another round of spring snow on the way. Certainly, wintry weather is not uncommon in New England in April, but I’m ready to be done with Old Man Winter.

Before we talk about the snow, there’s a lot of active weather on Wednesday to discuss, so let’s dive right in.

Damaging Wind

A strong cold front will cross the region this evening. The wind ahead of the front will be from the southwest then shift to the west behind the boundary. Expect widespread gusts 40 to 50 mph, with gusts to 60 mph through the interior. Isolated to scattered damage and outages will result.

Downpours/Thunder

We’ve already had isolated thunder across the region Wednesday morning, and more embedded thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon as the front approaches.

Expect some lightning and torrential downpours in any storm that do develop.

Blast of Cold

Behind the front, a fresh cold airmass will move in as temperatures drop into the 20s to lower 30s Wednesday night.

Couple that with the wind, and it’s going to feel like it’s in the teens in some spots. Despite mostly sunny skies tomorrow, it’ll be a blustery day.

Highs will be in the lower 40s, but wind chill values will only be in the 30s as the wind will still be gusting 30 to 40 mph. Bundle up if you’re headed to Fenway!

More Snow

The next disturbance approaches Friday morning and will spread a burst of snow over the region during the Friday morning commute. With the chilly airmass in place, some slippery travel may result, especially outside of 495.

As relatively milder air moves in during the day, we’ll transition from snow to rain gradually from south to north by early afternoon. Once again, melting will take place very quickly as we rise into the 40s in the afternoon.

Watching The Weekend

The problem is that the front that comes through on Friday will then slow down and stall to our south, as the next wave of low pressure develops along it. That means we’ll have to keep a close eye on Saturday and Saturday night for another round of potential snow, especially along the south coast. Stay tuned!