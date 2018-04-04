BARNSTABLE (CBS) – There is growing backlash after an elected official on Cape Cod attacked a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

Ron Beaty is a Barnstable County Commissioner. But if his elected position is low-key, Beaty himself is not. Recently, he has gone after David Hogg, the outspoken survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Beaty has tweeted that Hogg is an insect and a socialist twit. “I think it’s unnecessary,” said one woman.

Beaty has asked if Hogg is a “two-bit punk” and people in Barnstable are concerned about their elected official.

“As somebody who is representing the county or in his position I think that he has to think a little bit more,” one man said.

Beaty has called Cape Cod Grandmothers Against Gun Violence “morons.”

“I think it’s really innapropriate for a county commissioner to attack children over their opinions and their own personal experiences,” another woman said. “I think it’s out of line.”

One of Beaty’s fello commissioners said he was just a school yard bully and is getting exactly what he craves, publicity. “I mean this with all due respect but I think that the media are enablers, when you look at Mr. Beaty’s past.

In the 1990’s, Beaty served 14 months in federal prison for threatening President Bush. Beaty is now running for State Representative.

WBZ-TV reached out to Beaty for comment but did not hear back.