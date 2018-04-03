BOSTON (CBS) – Another active day of weather is on deck for Wednesday as we track a warm-up, increasing winds, downpours, a chance of thunder, and then a blast of wintry air returning. Not a boring start to April, that’s for sure!

The day starts with areas of locally dense fog and chilly temperatures in the 30s. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through 9am, where visibility could dip below a quarter-mile at times. As temperatures begin to warm, the fog will dissipate and become less dense.

While the morning starts cold, a warm front will lift north throughout the first half of the day and usher in much milder air. By the early afternoon, temperatures will pop into the mid 50s to mid 60s (coolest along the South Coast) even with abundant cloud cover. A few scattered showers and downpours will be possible during this time, but the main show will be an approaching cold front in the afternoon.

Most of the action in terms of rain will take place between 2pm and 6pm as a fine line of downpours and thunderstorms will push across the area from west to east. It should arrive in central Massachusetts by mid-afternoon and Boston between 4 and 5pm, exiting Cape Cod by 7pm. These downpours could feature briefly heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts up to 50mph.

As the front heads offshore in the evening, very gusty winds will help colder air pour back in. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 2pm through 4am Thursday morning for gusts up to 50mph out of the west, which could lead to isolated tree damage. By the time we wake up on Thursday morning, temperatures will have tumbled back into the 20s to low 30s with wind chill values in the 10s and 20s. Winter jackets needed if you’re heading to Fenway for the home opener!