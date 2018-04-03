BOSTON (CBS) — Remember when Terry Rozier told reporters on Monday that he’d definitely be playing against the Bucks?

Well, that is no longer the case. Maybe his sprained ankle flared up over the last 24 hours, but Rozier is now out for Tuesday night’s tilt in Milwaukee, leaving the Celtics pretty shorthanded at point guard.

In addition to Rozier, Brad Stevens will also be without reserve guard Shane Larkin, who will miss the game due to an illness. So if you have some experience running the point and can get to Milwaukee in the next few hours, you may have a shot to play in a NBA game.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight’s game vs. @Bucks: Larkin (illness) – OUT

Rozier (left ankle sprain) – OUT Hayward, Irving, Smart and Theis all remain out. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2018

Rozier has been one of the injury-depleted Celtics best players as of late, averaging 18.8 points during Boston’s six-game win streak. He sprained his ankle late in their 110-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, contributing with 21 points and seven helpers in one of Boston’s most impressive wins of the season. He said confidently that the injury wasn’t that bad after he skipped out on Monday’s practice in Boston, but it will cost him at least one game as the Celtics close out the regular season.

Without Rozier and Larkin, Stevens will likely have rely on second-round picks Kadeem Allen and Jabari Bird to play big minutes against the Bucks. That isn’t particularly ideal as the Celtics try to keep pace with the Toronto Raptors, who own a two-game lead over Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics take on the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night, but it appears with just six games left in the regular season, their focus is on getting healthy rather than the 1-seed.