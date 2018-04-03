BOSTON (CBS) – After playing just one season in Foxboro, the Patriots have reportedly traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots traded Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the first round and a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Patriots are trading WR Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to LA Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2018

The Patriots now have two first round picks, the 23rd and the 31st.

Cooks caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. He had 10 postseason receptions, including six catches for 100 yards in New England’s AFC Championship Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was knocked out of the Super Bowl in the second quarter with a head injury.

The Patriots acquired Cooks from the New Orleans Saints last year for the 32nd overall pick.