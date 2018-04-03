CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A Vermont man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money is in court in New Hampshire.

Watch Live: Carman Court Hearing

Nathan Carman is in Concord for a hearing in response to a lawsuit filed by his aunts.

Carman is expected to provide information about firearms, financial documents and other matters. He will be representing himself after firing his attorneys earlier this year.

Family attorney wants to break today’s hearing down to “three raw issues.” One being Carman’s use of his fifth amendment right, refusal to provide documents he has about guns he owns, and his refusal to provide documents related to his mother’s disappearance.@wbz — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 3, 2018

Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested.

He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother, Linda Carman, aboard near Rhode Island in 2016. She’s presumed dead.

Carman has denied any involvement in either case.

Follow WBZ-TV’s Lisa Gresci on Twitter for the latest developments in court.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)