WATCH LIVE:Nathan Carman Court Hearing In Inheritance Fight
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Nathan Carman

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A Vermont man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money is in court in New Hampshire.

Watch Live: Carman Court Hearing

Nathan Carman is in Concord for a hearing in response to a lawsuit filed by his aunts.

carman Man Accused Of Killing Grandfather For Inheritance Back In Court

Nathan Carman in court in Concord, NH, April 3, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Carman is expected to provide information about firearms, financial documents and other matters. He will be representing himself after firing his attorneys earlier this year.

Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested.

missing3 Man Accused Of Killing Grandfather For Inheritance Back In Court

(WBZ-TV)

He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother, Linda Carman, aboard near Rhode Island in 2016. She’s presumed dead.

Carman has denied any involvement in either case.

Follow WBZ-TV’s Lisa Gresci on Twitter for the latest developments in court.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s