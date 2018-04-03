BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will conclude their brief two-game series in Miami on Tuesday night, and they’ll be looking to earn the sweep without the services of Mookie Betts in the starting lineup.

Betts will get his first day off on Tuesday, and it will come with the added bonus of Wednesday being a scheduled off day before Thursday’s home opener in Boston. Betts went 2-for-5 with a home run on Monday, his first of the year.

With Betts out of the starting lineup on Tuesday, Xander Bogaerts will be the only Red Sox position player to have started in all six games of the young season. Considering he’s raking (.455/.455/.818), manager Alex Cora likely feels it would be unwise to sit him now.

J.D. Martinez will slide back into the lineup after having an off night on Monday. With the Red Sox breaking out with seven runs, Martinez was not needed as a pinch hitter. He’ll get the start Tuesday in right field, while Eduardo Nunez will slide up to fill Betts’ spot in the leadoff role.

After throwing six shutout innings in the season opener, Chris Sale will be looking for his first win of the year. He’ll also be looking to show off his skills at the plate, which he displayed last year when he belted a double against Philadelphia. Given the way he looked in BP this past week, he may be looking to add a long ball to his resume on Tuesday:

Here’s the full lineup for Tuesday night’s game:

BOSTON RED SOX (5-1)

1. Eduardo Nunez, 2B

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. Hanley Ramirez, 1B

4. J.D. Martinez, RF

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Rafael Devers, 3B

7. Christian Vazquez, C

8. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

9. Chris Sale, P

MIAMI MARLINS (2-3)

1. Lewis Brinson, CF

2. Derek Dietrich, LF

3. Starlin Castro, 2B

4. Brian Anderson, 3B

5. Justin Bour, 1B

6. Cameron Maybin, RF

7. Miguel Rojas, SS

8. Chad Wallach, C

9. Jose Urena, P

Urena started on opening day for the Marlins, and he did not fare well. He allowed five runs — all earned — in four innings of work, during which he allowed six hits with four walks. He also hit three batters, all in the first inning, and he allowed a home run on the first pitch of the season.