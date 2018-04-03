BOSTON (CBS) – Monday was International Fact Checking Day, a recognition of a movement that includes news media outlets, websites, and non-profits that’s been building for more than a decade. And the premise it celebrates has never been more relevant – that in an era when lies and nonsense circle the globe before facts and truth can get dressed for work, it’s more important than ever to sort out the wheat from the chaff.

And there are no party lines when it comes to fudging the truth.

President Trump may be the undisputed king of falsehoods – the website Politifact rates his statements mostly or totally false a combined 69 percent of the time.

But President Obama was caught being untruthful by Politifact 26 percent of the time, not a record to be proud of.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway took a lot of guff for her nonsense about “alternative facts,” but I think she was onto something. For whatever reasons – hyper-partisanship, years of media-bashing, or just sincere confusion over what and whom to believe – I am finding more and more people who have given up caring about what the real truth is, and simply wallow in the alternative facts they prefer.

And my question to them is – once you give up caring about the truth, aren’t you simply turning the world over to its biggest liars?

