WATERTOWN (CBS) – He’s the voice that got national attention last winter and now he’s headed from the supermarket to college.

Gilly Assuncao, the deli guy at Russo’s Market in Watertown, has been accepted to Berklee College of Music.

The extraordinary baritone had just a small amount of training in his native Brazil.

Back in December, customers at Russo’s found out about his hidden talent when he sang Christmas songs. Once a video was posted on Facebook, it went viral and his secret was out.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for his tuition. So far, it’s raised nearly $3,000.